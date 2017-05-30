Decatur noted as a playful city

Decatur noted as a playful city

Decatur received the KaBOOM! Playful City USA honor for its commitment to creating spaces that promote play opportunities for children. It boasts six parks where children can enjoy swing sets, slides and castle-like playground structures and numerous green spaces.

