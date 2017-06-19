DA asks to move Tex McIver back to Fulton County Jail
McIver has been charged with malice murder and influencing witnesses in connection to the 2015 death of his wife, Diane McIver. McIver said he was riding in a rear seat of an SUV on September 25, 2015, when a gun he was holding discharged accidentally and the bullet hit his wife, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.
