CSO to take Fourth of July stage for ...

CSO to take Fourth of July stage for 14th straight year

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The 2017 Sounds of Liberty Concert by The Carroll Symphony Orchestra will provide its annual finale to the Independence Day celebration on the Carrollton City Schools campus. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. and build to a fireworks display with popular patriotic melodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A... 17 hr Ehatif 3
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... 23 hr Will Dockery 6
Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc 23 hr Louie 1
what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11) Mon user name entered 8
News Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07) Mon Roy 28
Burt Reynolds Sun Betty Boop scisso... 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC