Columbus native tests theatrical production in Macon before bringing it home
The fictitious tale of moonshiners, gamblers and womanizers in a 1930s Columbus neighborhood will come to life Saturday at the Douglass Theatre in Macon, Ga. The book was written by Mari K. Bell, a Columbus native, who grew up at the church hearing humorous neighborhood stories told by older relatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|11 hr
|Confoosed
|87
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|Spanky
|8
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|Wed
|Rich
|4
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Jun 13
|Charles
|3
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Joe Blow
|298
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC