Coastal advocacy group celebrates two...

Coastal advocacy group celebrates two decades

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: SavannahNow

In its first two decades The Center for a Sustainable Coast has wielded science-based facts to speak out about coastal problems, defending the public's interest on issues from water quality to salt marshes to ocean shorelines. Dave Kyler, the center's co-founder and its director since its start, grew up in western Pennsylvania but knew the Georgia coast was something special when he first saw it as he flew into Brunswick airport in the late 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worried parent and car seats 2 hr Patience is a moron 2
Medications Available 6 hr Maxy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 21 hr Test test 2 34
News Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07) 22 hr Big Boy 10
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Jun 16 Confoosed 87
Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area Jun 14 Rich 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Libya
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,820 • Total comments across all topics: 281,856,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC