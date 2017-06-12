Church bus slid 136 feet on its roof in crash that killed young Alabama missionary
The Mt. Zion Baptist Church bus that was involved in a fatal wreck near Atlanta slid more than 130 feet after it hit another car and overturned, a crash report shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|8 hr
|Confoosed
|87
|Bathroom Sex at Airport Declines (Sep '07)
|11 hr
|Spanky
|8
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|Wed
|Rich
|4
|Jon Ossoff gives the middle finger to Bernie Sa...
|Wed
|Local
|1
|Ben Swann will not bring back Truth In Media be...
|Jun 13
|Charles
|3
|CVS PHARMACY treats employees like trash (Jan '09)
|Jun 12
|Joe Blow
|298
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC