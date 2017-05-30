CHAIRity fundraiser returns to Arts i...

CHAIRity fundraiser returns to Arts in the Park

Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry hosts a unique fundraiser, CHAIRity, as part of this weekend's Weracoba/St. Elmo Preservation Society's 21st Annual Arts in the Park on Sunday, June 4 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. near the Bandshell in Lakebottom Park.

