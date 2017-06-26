Broken Social Scene share 'Stay Happy' from new LP, expand 2017 tour
Broken Social Scene have just shared "Stay Happy" from their terrific new album Hug of Thunder . This song features vocals from a new addition to the BSS family, Ariel Engle , and is typically anthemic but also peppered with weird blasts of horn, not to mention some groovy flute action.
