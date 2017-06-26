Broken Social Scene share 'Stay Happy...

Broken Social Scene share 'Stay Happy' from new LP, expand 2017 tour

Broken Social Scene have just shared "Stay Happy" from their terrific new album Hug of Thunder . This song features vocals from a new addition to the BSS family, Ariel Engle , and is typically anthemic but also peppered with weird blasts of horn, not to mention some groovy flute action.

