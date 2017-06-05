Brandon Sheppard bests WoO LMS field at Senoia
The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series took the track at Georgia's Senoia Raceway for the first time ever for the third annual Billy Clanton Classic. Despite this race being many of the drivers first time on the unique gray gumbo surface, everyone seemed to enjoy how racy the track was all night long.
