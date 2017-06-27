Birmingham bank launches equipment finance group, shuffles leadership
Birmingham's National Bank of Commerce has changed several c-suite positions as it settles in after completing its merger with an Atlanta bank earlier this year. The bank announced last year it would merge with Private Bancshares, the parent company of Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, and PrivatePlus Mortgage, which continue to operate under their current names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Anytime Bail Bonds, Inc. in augusta ga: False A...
|19 hr
|Ehatif
|3
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|6
|Good R ox y, m-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Mon
|Louie
|1
|what do you think of ROBIN MEADE? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|user name entered
|8
|Education - Grayson Teacher Arrested For Sexual... (Dec '07)
|Mon
|Roy
|28
|Burt Reynolds
|Sun
|Betty Boop scisso...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC