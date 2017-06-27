Birmingham bank launches equipment fi...

Birmingham bank launches equipment finance group, shuffles leadership

Birmingham's National Bank of Commerce has changed several c-suite positions as it settles in after completing its merger with an Atlanta bank earlier this year. The bank announced last year it would merge with Private Bancshares, the parent company of Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, and PrivatePlus Mortgage, which continue to operate under their current names.

