Auto club predicts record travel over July 4th weekend
More people are expected to put down the TV remote and hit the road for the July 4, 2017, weekend. Aut... The Pennsylvania judge who presided over Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial is weighing whether to release the identities of the jurors who deadlocked in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Karen Handler the winner
|48 min
|Christian
|6
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|1 hr
|NMar
|1
|Ossoff #1. Republicans will Destroy Healthcare ...
|1 hr
|Blue Collar Man
|10
|dems should remember to vote tomorrow
|2 hr
|Southerner
|19
|Assiduously got his a-- handed to him! Fitting
|19 hr
|yup yup
|3
|Wall Street pumped money into the most expensiv...
|23 hr
|@Kelly
|25
|Israel United In Christ -(IUIC): Is definitely ...
|Tue
|Observant
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC