Atlanta's Raising $2.5 Billion to Invest in Transit. Will It Be Money Well-Spent?

The Atlanta BeltLine -- a circumferential trail network and rail line -- is the city's most high-profile transit proposal. Other potential transit expansion projects in the city should be higher priorities, however.

