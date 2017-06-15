Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival-Subm...

Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival-Submissions Announced

The Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival is thrilled to announce the selections for the Second Annual Atlanta Musical Theatre Festival , which will be held July 30 and 31, and August 1, 2017, at Out Front Theatre. The AMTF will be three nights of original musical theatre performances by local artists, as well as showcase performances of professional productions and educational groups.

