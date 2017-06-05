Atlanta man undergoes quadruple bypas...

Atlanta man undergoes quadruple bypass at just 38

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

When Joshua Saunders thinks back on the last few months, it's hard to find the words for how he feels. Grateful because the 38 year old Kirkwood attorney and his husband Brian now realize how much they have, and how quickly it can all be taken away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 24 min Truth 632
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 1 hr Jack 2
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Julia 103
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 10 hr Beans And Farts 40
Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th... 17 hr ThomasA is uber gay 12
Police Break Teenage Girl Jaw in Library 18 hr Beans And Farts 9
News State Kicks Kool Smiles in the Teeth (Aug '07) 21 hr U R an IDIOT 423
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC