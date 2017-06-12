Atlanta-area sheriff suspended after ...

Atlanta-area sheriff suspended after indecency charge

An Atlanta-area sheriff was suspended Monday after being charged last month with indecency for allegedly exposing his genitals in a city park. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal signed an executive order giving a 40-day suspension to DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann.

