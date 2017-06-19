Are The Hawks Setting a New Record fo...

Are The Hawks Setting a New Record for Steals? Atlanta Is Giving Them a Ton Of Money

For just $50M of their own money, and the promise to stay in Atlanta until 2046, with expensive penalties to leave earlier, the Hawks are getting a $192.5M renovation of Philips, AND they're charging another $3 PER TICKET for every event in the building. Of course, that ticket charge wasn't mentioned until very recently, so I wonder if season ticket holders were made aware of it.

