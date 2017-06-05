'American Conscience' prods us to do ...

'American Conscience' prods us to do right

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Filmmaker Martin Doblmeier, left, interviews former President Jimmy Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta as part of "An American Conscience: The Reinhold Niebuhr Story.' ' Filmmaker Martin Doblmeier, left, interviews former President Jimmy Carter at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta as part of "An American Conscience: The Reinhold Niebuhr Story.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 6 min Stray- Dog 118
Ossoff Lied 2 hr Mitch Johnson 3
Bob Hale: Despicable & Dishonest Realtor in Aug... 4 hr PissedoffCustomer 2
Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage" 5 hr Guy the catatonic 3
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 6 hr Truth 632
I just moved to Atlanta and took a cruise throu... (Jun '12) 16 hr Beans And Farts 40
Solar Industry Creating Jobs 17 Times Faster Th... 23 hr ThomasA is uber gay 12
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,202 • Total comments across all topics: 281,608,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC