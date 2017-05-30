Aimee Copeland's message to WGTC grad...

Aimee Copeland's message to WGTC grads: 'Be inspired' to succeed

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Aimee Copeland, who inspired the nation with her fearlessness and determination to fight a flesh-eating bacteria, spoke to West Georgia Technical College graduates Thursday night about compassion, motivation and the desire for success. Copeland, a graduate of the University of West Georgia, gave the keynote address at the WGTC commencement at the school's Murphy Campus in Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 7 hr ThomasA 19
Get Back To Work 9 hr Monirg 6
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia 10 hr ThomasA 17
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 22 hr Guy is catatonic 3
Breast Play w/ Lactation Wed Elmer 7
Trump budget would sell entire U.S. Northeast g... Wed Barf indeed 10
Rawchaa Shayar: Another False Prophet of the Ga... Wed jesus was a zombie 3
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,671 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC