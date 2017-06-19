Academic honors

Academic honors

Two graduate ATLANTA - Two students from Liberty County earned degrees from Georgia State University last month: Darin Townsend of Midway received a bachelor's degree. Jessica Johnson, of Hinesville was awarded an associate's degree.

