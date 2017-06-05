5 major restaurant chains that started in Atlanta
Between its large population and thriving business environment, Atlanta is home to more restaurant chains than you might think. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, more food franchises are headquartered here than in any other city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|38 min
|Confoosed
|165
|Karen Handel: "I do not support a livable wage"
|5 hr
|Freudian Slap
|12
|CNN to fire Anderson Cooper
|8 hr
|Trump sex tape
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Reality Winner
|15 hr
|Doravillian
|5
|Dance on Indian graves at new Holiday Inn Expre...
|16 hr
|retired civil war...
|10
|Racist Columbia County deputy Bobby Atma: CORRU...
|16 hr
|Officer Bobby Atma
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC