11-foot python missing in Atlanta (ag...

11-foot python missing in Atlanta (again) The owner was spotted...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WFTV Orlando

Back in September, a man whose neighbors knew him only as "Alex" promised the trouble was over. His 11-foot python was done escaping his East Atlanta Village home and startling residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 5 min GFL 19
While You Obsessed Over Trump’s Scandals, He’s ... 8 min GFL 4
Trump’s proposed 2018 budget takes an ax to sci... 9 min GFL 3
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 4 hr Misc 1
No Panhandling Zone Around the Mercedes-Benz St... 5 hr ThomasA is uber gay 41
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 18 hr Gilmersucks 630
Savoy Bar and Grill 20 hr Julius 10
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,167 • Total comments across all topics: 281,483,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC