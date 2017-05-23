Woman shot in forehead survives after...

Woman shot in forehead survives after bullet exits skull

A woman said robbers shot her in the head while walking down a busy street in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead district. The woman and her fianc told WSB-TV's Matt Johnson they always felt safe in their own neighborhood, but with a potential serial robber on the loose, everything has changed.

