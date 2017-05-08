Woman searches for pet after professional dog walker lost it
A woman is still searching for her dog more than a week after a professional walking service lost the animal. Lulu, a Yorkiepoo, was taken out of her harness and ran off around 9:30 a.m. April 29 while being walked by a professional dog walker from Wag!, according to KDVR .
