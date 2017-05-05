Wild dolphins are sicker than captive...

Wild dolphins are sicker than captive ones, says US study

Wild dolphins are exposed to more pollutants than their captive counterparts, which could explain why they face higher rates of illness and disease, U.S. researchers said Wednesday. The study in the journal PLOS ONE analyzed the health of two wild dolphin populations - one group in Florida and another in South Carolina.

