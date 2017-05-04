What to know about Sally Yates
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Russia's meddling in the US election last year, the latest public event in a political saga that has spanned President Donald Trump's young presidency. "The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement explaining the President's action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White People Beware
|53 min
|MadMax
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Russia Luvs Yew
|21,007
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|1 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|72
|Don't Fly Delta
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|17 hr
|Wondering
|5
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|Sat
|Mayor Dixon
|3
|Two Shot Outside Downtown Atlanta Bank (Apr '08)
|Sat
|Kat
|125
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC