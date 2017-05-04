What to know about Sally Yates

What to know about Sally Yates

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on Russia's meddling in the US election last year, the latest public event in a political saga that has spanned President Donald Trump's young presidency. "The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement explaining the President's action.

