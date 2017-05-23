Wet weather causing problems in metro Atlanta
A number of trees have fallen, some of them taking down power lines. This has caused pockets of outages, which is keeping crew busy as they try to restore service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping Naked (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Sad but true
|26
|STOP MIKE PENCE In Georiga,Atlanta.
|5 hr
|Roher
|3
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|13 hr
|Team Ossoff
|80
|Mona Stumpf and Kurt Stumpf (Sep '09)
|14 hr
|dcome
|18
|Farmer's Markets in Atlanta Metro area
|14 hr
|Hazel T
|1
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|14 hr
|John Valenza
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC