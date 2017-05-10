Viral Atlanta Man Called "The Catfish Teacher" After Officials Confirm He's Not Who He Says He Is
After a heartfelt letter from a student went viral from a man who claims to be an Atlanta-based teacher, school officials confirm with ESSENCE that his story may not be true. A man who claims to be a fifth grade teacher and recently garnered national attention for a letter he said a student wrote him may not actually be an educator.
