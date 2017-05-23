View Press Release

View Press Release

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Power management company Eaton joins the Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies , an Atlanta-based research center dedicated to developing and applying Internet of Things technologies. Eaton will work with Georgia Tech students and faculty onsite at the CDAIT, as well as Eaton's SOURCE Lighting Education Center near Atlanta, to expand its research into the many possibilities and applications of IoT-enabled devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Army Vet 21,044
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 2 hr Patton 628
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 3 hr Patton 81
Trump's budget proposal is a BIG MESS 5 hr Fortytwo 7
News Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ... 16 hr Defeat Maxine Wat... 6
Trump is the MESSIAH!! 19 hr Bible 1
Trump Has Orange Aid for the Rich 20 hr Orange Aid 1
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,089 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC