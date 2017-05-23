View Press Release

Power management company Eaton joins the Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for the Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies , an Atlanta-based research center dedicated to developing and applying Internet of Things technologies. Eaton will work with Georgia Tech students and faculty onsite at the CDAIT, as well as Eaton's SOURCE Lighting Education Center near Atlanta, to expand its research into the many possibilities and applications of IoT-enabled devices.

