Tyme Technologies to Present New Clinical Data for Investigational...
Tyme Technologies, Inc. , a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics to address multiple tumor types, today announced that it will present data from its ongoing clinical trial with its investigational drug candidate SM-88 in prostate cancer at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago from June 2 – 6, 2017.
