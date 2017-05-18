Tyme Technologies to Present New Clin...

Tyme Technologies to Present New Clinical Data for Investigational...

Tyme Technologies, Inc. , a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapeutics to address multiple tumor types, today announced that it will present data from its ongoing clinical trial with its investigational drug candidate SM-88 in prostate cancer at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago from June 2 – 6, 2017.

