Two candidates running for Temple council seat
Richard McIntosh, a retired Atlanta Gas Light employee, and Thomas Wallace, a retired warehouse/distribution manager for Winn-Dixie, were the only candidates who qualified by the May 10 deadline for the Ward 4 council seat made vacant by the April 11 death of long-serving council member William Simmons. Both men, neither of whom have ever held political office, will face each other during a special election to be held on June 20, the earliest date available on the state's election calendar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|3 hr
|Holla brudda
|11
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|9 hr
|Nancy pelousy
|7
|Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|Kam
|7
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|19 hr
|David slays the g...
|117
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!!
|Tue
|Tolerman
|6
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Tue
|dead but not gone
|626
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC