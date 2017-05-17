Trucks drivers blamed for crushed sidewalks, broken signs in neighborhood
Neighbors in northwest Atlanta say truck drivers are to blame for broken curbs, sidewalks and traffic signs in their community. "He almost hit the telephone pole, the gas line and knocked into the stop sign and just flew and kept going," neighbor Jennifer Baggett said.
