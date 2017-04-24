Trending Now 9 Mins Ago Wwe legend X-Pac 'alive and Ok' after reports that he was missing

APRIL 02: Kevin Nash, Hall of Fame inductee Shawn Michaels, Triple H and X-Pac attend the WWE 2011 Hall Of Fame Induction at Philips Arena on April 2, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. WWE legend X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, was reportedly missing this weekend after no-showing an event in the United Kingdom on Saturday with the promotion never being able to get in touch with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.