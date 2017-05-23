Thieves steal more than $200,000 in j...

Thieves steal more than $200,000 in jewelry from Underground Atlanta store

Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

Atlanta police are looking for four thieves they said burglarized an Underground Atlanta jewelry store and took off with more than $200,000 in jewelry. In a surveillance video, investigators said you could see the crooks make their way into Underground wearing hoodies and gloves; one of them is armed with a crowbar.

Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

