Technical Tidbits 5/12: ACC football

Technical Tidbits 5/12: ACC football to decline in 2017?; Tech on the right track; baseball

From The Rumble Seat

Elsewhere on this here sports blog network, BUUUUUUUUUD posits a mass exodus of offensive talent minus the same on defense will lead the ACC to shift to a more defense-heavy league, looking a lot like.... the SEC. Ugh, couldn't we look like a good conference instead? Anyway, expect none of that change to apply to Georgia Tech whatsoever.

