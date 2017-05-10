Technical Tidbits 5/12: ACC football to decline in 2017?; Tech on the right track; baseball

Elsewhere on this here sports blog network, BUUUUUUUUUD posits a mass exodus of offensive talent minus the same on defense will lead the ACC to shift to a more defense-heavy league, looking a lot like.... the SEC. Ugh, couldn't we look like a good conference instead? Anyway, expect none of that change to apply to Georgia Tech whatsoever.

