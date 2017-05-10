Technical Tidbits 5/11: Will Basketba...

Technical Tidbits 5/11: Will Basketball Use All of Its Available Scholarships?

With 4 offers standing to the likes of Jordan Tucker and MJ walker, plus a pair of grad transfers for the 2017 class, odds are the Yellow Jackets will not play next season at the maximum scholarship limit. This is not a huge ordeal, since Pastner showed last season that he favors a short rotation, albeit largely out of necessity.

