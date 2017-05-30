Stepping Into Greatness: Reginae Cart...

Stepping Into Greatness: Reginae Carter Says Sayonara To High School

Essence Magazine

Reginae Carter already slayed haters with her yearbook quote , now the graduate is giving high school a final goodbye with her flawless graduation photo. Posing in her white cap and gown, Reginae captioned the photo, "We lit all day today," and why shouldn't she be?! Lil Wayne's daughter just finished four years of hard work.

