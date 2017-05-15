Stars can start shining at a smaller mass than we thought
They may be small, but they're still stars. New observations indicate that objects born with a mass just 6.7 per cent that of the sun can shine for trillions of years rather than fizzle out as failed stars known as brown dwarfs .
