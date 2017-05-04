Smoke forces evacuation of MARTA train
MARTA rail service is delayed in downtown Atlanta after riders had to evacuate a train that was filled with smoke. A spokesperson with MARTA didn't say what caused the smoke, but referred to the incident as an "emergency situation."
