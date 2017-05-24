Sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest in public park

A Georgia sheriff who was busted for exposing himself in a park in Atlanta is suspending himself for one week, saying the public deserves a "leader who takes responsibility" for their actions. DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann was arrested May 6 on misdemeanor charges of obstruction and public indecency after another cop spotted him in a section of Piedmont Park known for "sexual acts after dark," according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

