Scientists Pinpoint How A Flamingo Balances On One Leg

Most anyone who has encountered a flamingo has probably been impressed by its signature ability to balance on a single long, spindly leg for remarkably long periods of time. But actually, scientists have now shown that what appears to be a feat requires almost no muscle activity from the bird.

