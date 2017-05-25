Scientists Pinpoint How A Flamingo Balances On One Leg
Most anyone who has encountered a flamingo has probably been impressed by its signature ability to balance on a single long, spindly leg for remarkably long periods of time. But actually, scientists have now shown that what appears to be a feat requires almost no muscle activity from the bird.
