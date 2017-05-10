Ross Bruce has been appointed Directo...

Ross Bruce has been appointed Director of Revenue at The Westin Nashville - TN, USA

Ross Bruce joins The Westin Nashville most recently from The Westin Charlotte, where he served as Director of Revenue for the 700-room hotel. During his tenure at the luxury Charlotte property, Ross was recognized for driving rooms revenue and market share growth, as well as implementing re-segmentation strategies leading to increased transient revenues.

