QGenda Honored as 40 Fastest Growing Companies in Georgia

QGenda, the #1 cloud-based automated physician scheduling software , has been honored by The Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth as one of the top 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia. QGenda has grown to serve more than 1,500 customers in over 30 medical specialties across 5,000 hospitals.

