Protestors play hardball with developers who want to convert Turner Field

It is day 41 of the tent-city occupation outside the Ted, and the protestors are still playing hardball with the developers who want to convert Turner Field into a football stadium for Georgia State University, as well as create new retail and housing nearby. "It'll be another 50 years before we get a chance to say what this community needs," said Sherise Brown, who's one of the many protestors manning the encampment.

