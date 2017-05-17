Pregnant woman says she got trespass notice after using hospital...
A pregnant woman says she was handed a notice of trespass after using the restroom at an Atlanta hospital. Tameka Evans says she went to see her uncle, Alton Walker, at Emory University Hospital Midtown and found out he had been moved to another hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|3 hr
|Mandingo
|9
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|4 hr
|Nancy pelousy
|7
|Merly German Shorthaired Pointer Pups (Nov '16)
|13 hr
|Kam
|7
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|14 hr
|David slays the g...
|117
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!!
|Tue
|Tolerman
|6
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|Tue
|dead but not gone
|626
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC