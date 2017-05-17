Pregnant woman says she got trespass ...

Pregnant woman says she got trespass notice after using hospital...

A pregnant woman says she was handed a notice of trespass after using the restroom at an Atlanta hospital. Tameka Evans says she went to see her uncle, Alton Walker, at Emory University Hospital Midtown and found out he had been moved to another hospital.

