Police: Woman fired shots at man, wom...

Police: Woman fired shots at man, woman in car

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

No one was injured when a woman fired a shot into a vehicle on Whitehall St. in SW Atlanta overnight Monday. Police said the situation appeared to be domestic related when the woman approached the car where a man and another woman were inside and began arguing with the man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Old Boy System of Hiring in Georgia (May '15) 3 hr Donald E Putnam Jr 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Truth 20,989
Breast Play w/ Lactation 4 hr Mitch Johnson 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Sun General Robert E Lee 70
removal of silicone from body (Mar '14) Sun Blessed 437
Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11) Sat ThomasA 110
Savoy Bar and Grill Sat Elmer 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC