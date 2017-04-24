Police: Woman fired shots at man, woman in car
No one was injured when a woman fired a shot into a vehicle on Whitehall St. in SW Atlanta overnight Monday. Police said the situation appeared to be domestic related when the woman approached the car where a man and another woman were inside and began arguing with the man.
