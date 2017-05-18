Police: Officer involved in shooting near Georgia Dome fired
Atlanta's chief of police has terminated an officer who investigators said shot a man who had attended a motocross event at the Georgia Dome in February. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 News that Sergeant Matthieu Cadeau was told by Chief Erika Shields on May 8 that he would be released from service effect this Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who removed my inquiry?
|33 min
|SMH
|3
|Hank Johnson
|7 hr
|Yup
|2
|Get Back To Work
|8 hr
|For Me
|1
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|10 hr
|may bee
|11
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|17 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|15
|Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over ...
|17 hr
|College joke
|3
|Anyone who speaks against Trump is a liberal me...
|20 hr
|Mason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC