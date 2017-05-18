Police: Officer involved in shooting ...

Police: Officer involved in shooting near Georgia Dome fired

13 hrs ago

Atlanta's chief of police has terminated an officer who investigators said shot a man who had attended a motocross event at the Georgia Dome in February. A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to FOX 5 News that Sergeant Matthieu Cadeau was told by Chief Erika Shields on May 8 that he would be released from service effect this Friday.

