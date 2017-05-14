Piedmont may link up with Columbus Regional
Seven months after adding Piedmont Athens Regional, shown here, to its operations, Atlanta-based Piedmont Helathcare is in partnership talks with Columbus Regional Health in west Georgia. Piedmont Healthcare, fresh off adding an Athens hospital to its operations, is turning south in seeking a partner in Georgia's second-largest city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
