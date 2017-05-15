Oprah inspires new grads with encoura...

Oprah inspires new grads with encouraging speech at Georgia college

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey is seen here receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in the East Room of the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington. Oprah was the commencement speaker at Agnes Scott College in metro Atlanta over the weekend, inspiring the women graduates with encouraging stories and words of wisdom.

