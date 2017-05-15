Number of snake bites rising in North...

Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A corn snake climbs up the hands of Peter Gordon, education director of the Elachee Nature Science Center, on Monday. The corn snake is one of the native species of snake that can be confused for the copperhead - Georgia's most common venomous snake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!! 56 min ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 3 hr General W T Sherman 77
News Who is Sally Yates? 5 hr The Mayor 37
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Toms river nj 21,028
What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09) 13 hr ThomasA 146
News I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa... 19 hr ThomasA 115
19f new to city, would like be shown around. Sun Daniel Monk Shin 2
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC