Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
A corn snake climbs up the hands of Peter Gordon, education director of the Elachee Nature Science Center, on Monday. The corn snake is one of the native species of snake that can be confused for the copperhead - Georgia's most common venomous snake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rebel Snowflakes are Melting!!!
|56 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|3 hr
|General W T Sherman
|77
|Who is Sally Yates?
|5 hr
|The Mayor
|37
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|What are the worst parts of Atlanta to avoid (l... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|146
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|115
|19f new to city, would like be shown around.
|Sun
|Daniel Monk Shin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC