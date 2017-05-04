Newsmakers in business: 3 Hasty Pope ...

Newsmakers in business: 3 Hasty Pope attorneys named to Super Lawyers list

Three trial attorneys from North Georgia-based personal injury law firm Hasty Pope LLP have recently been honored by Super Lawyers Magazines Georgia 2017 issue. Jonathan Pope has been named to the magazine's list of the top 100 attorneys in the state for the third time.

