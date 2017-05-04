Newsmakers in business: 3 Hasty Pope attorneys named to Super Lawyers list
Three trial attorneys from North Georgia-based personal injury law firm Hasty Pope LLP have recently been honored by Super Lawyers Magazines Georgia 2017 issue. Jonathan Pope has been named to the magazine's list of the top 100 attorneys in the state for the third time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Emory Professor Carol Anderson on "White Rage: ...
|21 min
|Truth Be Told
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Riverdale sucks more than Atlanta. (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Mayor Dixon
|3
|Two Shot Outside Downtown Atlanta Bank (Apr '08)
|18 hr
|Kat
|125
|Don't Fly Delta
|21 hr
|Alex
|1
|Spanking it with Gojo
|Sat
|Howard Dean
|4
|Get rid of Section 8 please! (Jan '11)
|Fri
|Angieantgotalist
|113
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC